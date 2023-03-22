Status: 03/22/2023 8:16 p.m

THW Kiel has one foot in the quarter-finals of the Handball Champions League. In the round of 16 first leg at Dinamo Bucharest, the “Zebras” won 41:28 (19:11) as well as they deserved on Wednesday evening.

The German record champions not only achieved a perfect starting position for the second leg next Wednesday (6.45 p.m.), but also gained a lot of self-confidence for the top game in the Bundesliga on Sunday (2 p.m.) against leaders Füchse Berlin.

The Kielers laid the foundation for the success with an extremely strong performance in the first half of the game. In round two, the THW didn’t let anything burn. The best throwers were Sander Sagosen, Eric Johansson and Miha Zarabec, each with six goals.

Dahmke with initial power

The guests were not impressed by the non-stop singing and flag-waving spectators in the “Complexul Sportiv National Sala Polivalenta” nor by the toughness of the Romanian title holder. Especially Rune Dahmke couldn’t get Bucharest under control at first, the left winger scored four goals in the first ten minutes.

But because his teammates – even keeper Niklas Landin – scored precisely and efficiently, Kiel was already leading 12:6 after 18 minutes. In addition, THW coach Filip Jicha showed a lucky hand with his personal decisions: He substituted Tomas Mrkva – who immediately parried a throw. Then he brought Yannick Fraatz – and he promptly made it 17:10 (26th).

THW nips Bucharest’s rebellion in the bud

Kiel quickly caught the hosts’ brief protest after the break. Johansson in particular turned up the heat and after 39 minutes scored his sixth goal to make it 25:16.

Dinamo Bucharest – THW Kiel 28:41 (11:19)

Goals Bucharest: Kasparek 6, Kuduz 6, Pascual Garcia 5/3, Zeinelabedin 5, Mamdouh Ashem Sebib 3, Kukic 2, Gurbindo Martinez 1

Tore Like: Sagosen 6/1, Zarabec 6, Johansson 6, Dahmke 5, Fraatz 4, Reinkind 3, Bilyk 3, Duvnjak 2, Wiencek 2, N. Landin 1, Ekberg 1, Pabst 1, Pekeler 1

time penalties: 2/ 6

Viewers: 4.503

And the “zebras” were far from full. The game was over at the latest when Nikola Bylik scored the 30th goal for Schleswig-Holstein (44th/30:18). “Have fun,” Jicha called out to his players during a break. Fraatz in particular had that with two more goals within a minute (50./35:22). It was also he who scored the 40th goal for Kiel (58th/40:26). Youngster Henri Pabst also entered the top scorer list.

