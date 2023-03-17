news-txt”>

Today at 12 is expected in Nyon the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League – together with the pairings for the semifinals – which will have no constraints and therefore there is some probability of a derby for the Italians.

This is the picture of the eight qualified for the quarterfinals:

Bayern Monaco (Germania)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter (Italia)

Manchester City (England)

Milan (Italia)

Napoli (Italia)

Real Madrid (Spain).

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be played on 11 and 12 April and a week later, on 18 and 19, the second leg will be played. The final is scheduled in Istanbul on 10 June.

Three Italians in contention, Therefore. A result that hadn’t been achieved since 2006 and which makes Serie A formations the largest group among the eight best in Europe.

Then there are two Premier League teams, Manchester City and Chelsea, one Portuguese, Benfica, one German, Bayern Monaaco and one Spanish, reigning champion Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti. With the coach from Reggiolo, half of the benches in the quarter-finals are occupied by Italian coaches.