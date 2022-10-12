“I’ve never directed the perfect match.” Word of Daniel Siebert, and after what we saw in Milan-Chelsea, you can believe him. He said it in an interview released at the end of 2014, when the German federation had formalized the appointment of international for the following year. Since then, his growth has been unstoppable: the three directions to the 2021 European Championships, the promotion to the elite group of Uefa referees, the call for the next World Cup in Qatar. But what happened at San Siro could represent a critical moment in his personal path, or at least for the prospects in the competition.