The latest hasty dismissals of coaches in the Premier have revolutionized the league

Today there are seven Spanish coaches after the arrival of Bruno Saltor as interim Chelsea coach

The Premier League he’s in ‘shredder’ mode with his trainers. The arrival of Bruno Saltor on the Chelsea bench It is the last unexpected movement in a championship that is in constant transformation. It is a league that is as entertaining in terms of football as it is tactically.

After the last dismissal of Graham Potter at Chelsea, there are already 12 coaches who have been ‘struck out’ this season, a record number: Antonio Conte (Tottenham); Brendan Rodgers (Leicester); Bruno Lage (Wolves); Frank Lampard (Everton); Graham Potter (Chelsea); Jesse Marsch (Leeds); Nathan Jones (Southampton); Patrick Vieira (Palace); Ralph Hasenhüttl (Southampton); Scott Parker (Bournemouth); Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa); y Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

This is, moreover, the most Spanish Premier League in history, at least in terms of what refers to tenants on the benches. In fact, there are almost twice as many Spaniards (seven) as English, who barely appear in four teams: Gary O’Neil (Bournemouth), Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Roy Hodgson (Palace) y Sean Dyche (Everton).

Of the Spaniards, number one is clearly Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, who is already a banner of the competition with several leagues to his credit. This season he will try to prevent his disciple from happening to him, Mikel Artetain the title fight.

Rubén Sellés, Southampton coach, is the only one who is in the relegation positions of the Spanish coaches. However, he could save the papers in the remaining days and save the ‘Saints’ from falling into relegation from the Championship.