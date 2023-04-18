Home » Chelsea and Napoli out, Milan and Madrid on
Sports

Chelsea and Napoli out, Milan and Madrid on

by admin
Chelsea and Napoli out, Milan and Madrid on

Real Madrid have their sights firmly set on defending their Champions League title after another impressive win. The Spanish football champions won 2-0 (0-0) with Toni Kroos in the starting XI in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Chelsea. Rodrygo (58′, 80′) scored the goals. The Royals also won the first leg 2-0. Opponents in the semifinals are English champions Manchester City or German record champions Bayern Munich (first leg 3-0).

AC Milan, meanwhile, is back in the semi-finals of the premier class for the first time in 16 years. Champion Milan was enough in the second leg of the Italian duel against the sovereign Serie A leaders SSC Naples away 1: 1 (1: 0) and can therefore hope for a city duel in the semifinals. Inter Milan await Benfica Lisbon on Wednesday with a 2-0 advantage.

Olivier Giroud (43′) scored for Milan after failing with a penalty kick on SSC goalkeeper Alex Meret (22′). AC goalkeeper Mike Maignan also saved a penalty from Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (82′). Top striker Victor Osimhen (90+3) equalized late. Milan won the first leg (1-0).

Rüdiger at Real initially on the bench

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti trusted the successful starting formation from the first comparison, Antonio Rüdiger initially had to sit back on the bench. At Chelsea with new coach Frank Lampard, Kai Havertz moved into the starting XI.

The Londoners started powerfully at Stamford Bridge and had the first shot through N’Golo Kante (11th). The favorites had most of the action in the first half under control, but did not do more than necessary. Real became dangerous for the first time with a shot by Rodrygo on the outside post (20th), Luka Modric failed to keeper Kepa (32nd). In added time, Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Madrid from going behind with a powerful save against Marc Cucurella (45+1).


Dejected: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
:


Image: AFP

Rüdiger came on in the second half – and Real remained a bit careless in some situations. Kante (52nd) and Havertz (57th) did not capitalize on it. Madrid were more efficient and took the lead after a counterattack by Rodrygo. The 22-year-old Brazilian also took care of the final score. A good quarter of an hour before the final whistle, numerous disappointed Chelsea supporters left the stadium in London.

See also  Back from two defeats in a row, Alto Canavese is looking for redemption

You may also like

Champions League: Real Madrid walk into the semi-finals...

AC Milan qualify at the expense of Napoli...

Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid (Agg: 0-4): Blues exit...

Champions League: AC Milan throws Napoli out of...

Emma Raducanu was thrashed by Jelena Ostapenko in...

3rd league: SV Wehen consolidates promotion rank two...

Rockets, Ime Udoka is also on the bench

Champions League: Baskets Bonns reach Final Four

Inter, Onana “leapfrogs” Dumfries as sacrificed?

3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy