Original title: Chinese Super League – Yu Hanchao scored and Mu Xiekui made a penalty kick to make Zhejiang team 1 to 1 Shenhua

On September 10th, Beijing time, in the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus game was launched between Zhejiang team and Shanghai Shenhua. In the first half, Wu Xi assisted Yu Hanchao to score, and in the second half, Mu Xiekui took a penalty kick to equalize the score. In the end, the Zhejiang team drew 1-1 with Shanghai Shenhua.

After the first 16 rounds of the Chinese Super League this season, the Zhejiang team ranked 5th in the standings with 7 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses with 27 points. In the last round of the league, the team drew 2-2 with Beijing Guoan. Shanghai Shenhua ranked fourth in the standings with 8 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses and 29 points with one game less. The last round of league matches was postponed, and the most recent match in the Chinese Super League was 1-2. Lost to Mount Taishan in Shandong.

In the 11th minute of the game, Wu Xi intercepted the ball in midfield and sent a long top pass. Yu Hanchao caught the ball and got rid of Liang Nuoheng’s defense and then took advantage of the situation to kick the top corner of the goal and enter the net. Shanghai Shenhua led 1-0. In the 19th minute of the game, Frank received a long pass from his teammates and moved forward into the penalty area. After making physical contact with Eddie, he fell to the ground, but the referee signaled that there was no foul. In the 20th minute of the game, Cheng Jin dribbled the ball from the left to create a foul by Qian Jie and Zhang Lu, and then Cheng Jin took a free kick and was preemptively cleared by the opponent. In the 21st minute of the game, Qian Jie shot a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 26th minute of the game, Gu Bin took a free kick from the right side of the front court to the back of the penalty area. Zhang Jiaqi’s header was confiscated by Zeng Cheng.

In the 29th minute of the game, Yue Xin broke into the penalty area on the left and crossed the goal, but Zeng Cheng stopped him first. In the 33rd minute of the game, Gu Bin made a cross from the right, and Mu Xiekui took off from the spot in the penalty area and headed wide. In the 34th minute of the game, Matthews received a long pass from his teammate and hit the top corner of the goal at a small angle on the left side of the penalty area above the crossbar. In the 36th minute of the game, Cheng Jin passed the ball from the left to the empty spot at the back of the penalty area, but Frank made a mistake in stopping the ball and was cut off. In the 42nd minute of the game, Frank’s long-range shot from the top of the penalty area was higher than the goal. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time, Jin Yangyang pulled Mu Xiekui near the penalty area and was shown a yellow card for a foul, and then Gu Bin took a free kick and scored directly above the goal. At the end of the first half, the Zhejiang team was temporarily behind Shanghai Shenhua 0-1.

Related reading – 3.6 billion price reduction!Evergrande football field land transfer starting price of 3.155 billion In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 60th minute of the game, Frank received Gu Bin’s cross from the right, jumped high from the middle of the penalty area and headed the goal, which was caught by Zeng Cheng. In the 67th minute of the game, Qian Jie took too much action in the front court to knock him down. Then Yue Xin went up and questioned Qian Jie. Zhu Baojie and Yue Xin clashed. In the end, Qian Jie, Yue Xin and Zhu Baojie were three The players were shown yellow cards respectively. In the 72nd minute of the game, Cao Yunding took a free kick from the left side of the front court to the front of the penalty area. Wu Xi took advantage of the situation and was blocked by Gu Chao with a single palm. In the 73rd minute of the game, Yao Junsheng dribbled the ball and broke through, causing Jin Yangyang to block a foul. Yao Junsheng took a free kick and was knocked out first by the opponent, and then Liang Nuoheng headed wide. See also Nash:I am very confident in Irving's contract renewal. At present, growing and grinding is more important than winning – yqqlm In the 79th minute of the game, Eddie was shown a yellow card for deliberately delaying the game. In the 83rd minute of the game, Yao Junsheng took a left corner kick, Liang Nuoheng headed the ferry, and Zhang Jiaqi fouled Wu Xi when he took off and competed for two points. In the 85th minute of the game, Wang Dongsheng took the ball from the right and was blocked by Cao Yunding. Then the Zhejiang team players surrounded the referee to signal the opponent’s handball. Then the referee went to the sideline to look back at Var under the prompt of the video assistant referee, and finally awarded a penalty kick. , and then Mu Xiekui made a free throw, and the Zhejiang team tied the score 1-1. In the 92nd minute of the game, Gaudi was shown a yellow card for a foul. In the end, the two sides shook hands 1-1. (Bao Wenlong) Related Reading-Former Guangzhou Evergrande Foreign Aid Announces Retirement or Future Coaching Zhejiang team: 1-Gu Chao; 28-Yue Xin, 2-Liang Nuoheng, 36-Lucas, 19-Dong Yu (46’20-Wang Dongsheng); 29-Zhang Jiaqi (86’9-Gaudi), 31 -Gu Bin (66’6-Yao Junsheng), 22-Cheng Jin, 11-Frank, 10-Matthews (66’7-Evolo); 30-Mu Xiekui. Shanghai Shenhua: 19-Zeng Cheng; 8-Zhang Lu, 22-Jin Yangyang, 32-Aidi, 18-Wang Yi (76’38-Wen Jiabao (U23)); 7-Qian Jiejie, 12-Wu Xi, 20 – Yu Hanchao (66’28-Cao Yunding), 21-Zhu Baojie, 33-Wang Haijian (U23) (81’6-Feng Xiaoting); 36-Liu Ruofan (U23) (66’27-Zhu Jianrong). (Bao Wenlong)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: