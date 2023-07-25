Home » Chinese Women’s Football Team Begins Outfield Training in Preparation for Clash with Haiti
Chinese Women’s Football Team Begins Outfield Training in Preparation for Clash with Haiti

China Women’s Football Team Prepares for Second Game Against Haiti

After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Danish team in their first game, the Chinese women’s football team wasted no time in getting back on track. On July 25, the team conducted their first outfield training in Adelaide to prepare for their upcoming match against Haiti.

The Chinese team had previously relocated from Perth to Adelaide on July 23 in order to better acclimate themselves to the unfamiliar surroundings. Originally, an open training session was scheduled for July 24, but due to the physical toll of their first match, the coaching staff decided to give the players an extra day of rest before hitting the field once again.

Gu Yasha, a veteran of three World Cups, expressed her disappointment following the team’s loss to Denmark. However, Director Shui has been providing consolation and encouraging the players not to let the setback affect their performance in the next game. Wang Shanshan, the captain of the Chinese women’s football team, emphasized the importance of the team improving their defense and speed, as well as fostering better communication on the field. She stressed the need for more players to step up, especially towards the end of the game.

The Chinese women’s football team is determined to bounce back from their initial defeat and make a strong comeback against Haiti. With their outfield training underway, the team is focused on refining their skills and strategies to secure a victory in their upcoming match.

Copyright Statement:
The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

