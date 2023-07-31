Chongqing University Taekwondo Team Wins Gold in Mixed Pairs Poomsae at Chengdu Universiade

Chinese University Taekwondo Team from Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade Shines in Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu, China – July 30, 2022 – The Chinese University Taekwondo Team from Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade made their mark in the Taekwondo competition at the Chengdu Universiade. In a spectacular display of skill and determination, the team secured one gold and two silver medals in the mixed double poomsae category.

The final event took place on July 30th at the Gymnasium of Sichuan University Wangjiang Campus. Excitement filled the air as athletes battled for glory. Photographs captured the intense moments of the competition, with the Chinese team players showcasing their expertise and precision.

Liang Jie and Liu Siyue emerged as the shining stars of the Chinese team, clinching the coveted gold medal in the mixed double poomsae. This victory marks a historic milestone for Chongqing university athletes at the Chengdu Universiade. The crowd erupted in cheers as Liang Jie and Liu Siyue performed a flawless routine, impressing both the referees and the audience.

Tears of joy streamed down Liang Jie’s face as she stood on the highest podium during the Mixed Pair Poomsae Gold Medal Award Ceremony. As the national flag unfurled and the anthem played, the moment became even more memorable. However, the surprises weren’t over yet. As the ceremony concluded, Hu Mingda, another member of the Chinese team, knelt down on one knee and proposed to Liang Jie. The touching scene moved the audience, who showered the couple with warm applause and blessings for their future together.

In an interview with a reporter from Chongqing Daily, the team’s coach, Zhang Yinyu, disclosed that Hu Mingda and Liang Jie have been in a loving relationship for four to five years. Due to the nature of the competition, Hu Mingda had to participate in both individual and team events, preventing the couple from being partners in the mixed doubles competition. However, Zhang Yinyu expressed his hopeful support, stating, “In the future, if there is a chance to let them play as partners, I wish them a good harvest in their love and career.”

The achievements of the Chinese University Taekwondo Team from Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade in the Chengdu Universiade are a testament to their dedication and hard work. As they return home with their medals, they carry the pride of Chongqing and inspire future generations of taekwondo athletes.

Photo by Chief Reporter Long Fan/Visual Chongqing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

