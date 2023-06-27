Climate & Sport: Episode 4 – Amateur football – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive. 06/24/2023. 53:13 min. Available until 06/18/2043. WDR 5.

In a four-part podcast series, Sport inside sheds light on what part sport has in and what effects climate change has on sport. The 4th episode is about sustainability in amateur football using the example of FC Internationale Berlin.

Our Sport inside film “Sustainability in amateur football” is available at:

https://www.sportschau.de/fussball/doku-nachhaltigkeit-im-amateurfussball-100.html

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:





and on the Sport inside website:



