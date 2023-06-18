Climbing: Third places for Pilz and Schubert in Innsbruck

Climb

The Tyrolean local heroes Jessica Pilz and Jakob Schubert managed to finish on the podium at the end of the Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck. In the lead final on Sunday, both climbed to third place in front of hundreds of enthusiastic spectators. The victories went to the Slovenian Janja Garnbret and the Swiss Sascha Lehmann, who celebrated his second World Cup victory after a four-year break.



The 32-year-old Schubert was only beaten by Lehmann and the German Alexander Megos in a very tight final. “I felt a bit tired, but I’m super happy that it was enough for the podium. I already felt a bit tired while warming up, thank God I climbed well and didn’t make any mistakes,” said Schubert on ORF. Last year he only finished fifth at his home event, so third place this year means “mega much”.

Pilz caused a small surprise with third place and, after three and a half years of abstinence from stocking, ended up in this discipline only behind top star Garnbret and the Japanese Ai Mori. Although Pilz had to give up about halfway through the selective course, most of the competition didn’t make it any further either.

APA/EXPA/Erich Spiess Schubert is “mega happy” about the podium finish

“I still can’t quite believe it”

“I still can’t quite believe it, it’s been a long time since I was on the podium in the World Cup,” she said. The last time she managed to do this was in September 2019. “It was extremely difficult from the bottom up. When I flew, I didn’t expect that (podium, note) because I knew that there would still be three extremely fit ones to come.” The combined Olympic champion and three-time world champion Garnbret, who had already won the bouldering competition, won.

Mattea Pötzi was the second best Austrian, 16th, Stefan Scherz was 21st among the men.

