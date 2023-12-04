Club Brugge assistant Rik De Mil is one of the candidate coaches at Westerlo

Westerlo wants to work on a successor for Jonas De Roeck as quickly as possible. Rik De Mil (42), current assistant to Ronny Deila at Club Brugge, is one of the options.

Westerlo’s interest in De Mil is not surprising. When Jonas De Roeck was appointed, De Mil, then still working at Club NXT in the Challenger Pro League, was already one of the top candidates. His profile also fits with the philosophy that the Kempen administrators have in mind: attractive football with young players. De Mil chose to remain an assistant at Club last summer, but they know that he is open to a first real adventure as head coach.

However, in Westerlo they do not want to rush into action and there are still several files on the table. There are also several trainers who have experience with relegation football on vice-chairman Hasan Cetinkaya’s shortlist.

If Westerlo wants to appoint a new coach for the move to KV Kortrijk, it will have to act quickly. After all, that match will already be played on Friday. While waiting for a new coach, assistant Bart Goor and Head of Football Operations Eric Reenaers led a short but intensive training on Monday.

Share this: Facebook

X

