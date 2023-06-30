Home » Coach Christophe Galtier, suspected of “discrimination”, placed in police custody
Coach Christophe Galtier, who is about to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and his son are “in police custody at the Nice judicial police since 8:45 a.m. Friday” in the investigation for suspicion of discrimination, declared to Agence France-Presse (AFP) the public prosecutor of Nice, Xavier Bonhomme.

A preliminary investigation was opened in mid-April for suspicion of “discrimination based on an alleged race or affiliation to a religion” following accusations against Christophe Galtier, ex-coach of OGC Nice (L1 ).

