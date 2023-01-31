The former Juventus president spoke with his say on the capital gains case involving the Juventus team

The former president of the Juventus Giovanni Cobolli Lilies spoke to beraking latest news about the situation regarding the Juventus team.

“The castle of the Juventus case is made of rather complicated piecesthe. I hope that a sentence can be reached that affects the managers who have made mistakes more than the company. And society, in any case, needs to be rethought”.

“In the 39 pages of the sentence there are things that actually cause perplexity, I hope that the current lawyers are prepared and wise enough to take a defensive line. In my day I had Briamonte as a lawyer, a man of high quality. I don’t see the same number of people Andrea Agnelli entrusted to”.

”However, the Juventus spirit is there, it still exists: in the future, Juventus will have to be governed in a completely different way. Then there’s the big problem if the family, John Elkann, still wants to believe in Juventus or want to sell it: But the club must go on, it’s the most important historic brand in Italian football”.

”Objectively, a penalty must be expected and as a fan I hope that the defensive elements will mitigate it, and hit those who have governed badly in recent years. I wish myself the best.”

