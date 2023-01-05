Home Sports Colombia, accident and fear for Sosa: wounded with the butt of a pistol
Sports

Colombia, accident and fear for Sosa: wounded with the butt of a pistol

by admin
Colombia, accident and fear for Sosa: wounded with the butt of a pistol

The Colombian from Movistar was training in Fusagasugá and had an argument with a truck driver: he’s in hospital

Accident and fear in Colombia for Ivan Ramiro Sosa, the 25-year-old from Movistar with 17 pro wins (the last in Malaysia in October) on his bulletin board. Sosa was training in the Fusagasugá area, El Tiempo and other local media reported. In particular, he pedaled on the road of Chinauta, Cundinamarca, when he would have been squeezed by a truck. The driver got out and attacked him: according to the reconstruction, he hit Sosa with the butt of a pistol before firing a few shots into the air. Admitted to the Fusagasugà hospital, he would have injured his chin but would be in good health. The hospitalization was also confirmed by Movistar in an official note. Sosa never lost consciousness.

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 21:35)

© breaking latest news

See also  The Derthona forces the leaders Novara on a par

You may also like

Premier: Chelsea-Manchester City 0-1, decide Mahrez

Sampdoria, Merlyn retires: ‘The majority shareholder doesn’t want...

Tennis for Ukraine, from Nadal to Zverev all...

“The most difficult stage of the last ten...

Milan: Tatarusanu, Vasquez and… Goalkeepers, market strategies

Serie A-Inter Milan sent Naples 1-0 to Dzeko...

Totti, anti-money laundering friend: “Betting? I was in...

Andretti and GM together like Cadillac to enter...

Ronaldo postpones debut: Al Nassr must first cut...

Juve-Udinese, the probable formation: inside Rabiot, Kean and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy