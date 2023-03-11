Original title: Comprehensive performance! Zhao Jiwei sent 21 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 3-pointers and 5 of 9 shots.

In the 33rd round of the CBA regular season, the Liaoning men’s basketball team played against the Shandong men’s basketball team at home. After four quarters of competition, Liaoning finally defeated Shandong 99-77 and succeeded in revenge, achieving 3 consecutive victories.

In a game against the Shanghai team, Zhao Jiwei, who led the team with a single core, scored a quasi-double-double with 12 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds, leading the team to a big victory. I once struggled to cramps. In this game, Zhao Jiwei continued his recent hot state and scored a team-high 21 points. In addition, he also got 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals.

After the opening game, Zhao Jiwei caused Chen Peidong to foul and made two free throws, opening the scoring for the Liaoning team. Since then, Zhao Jiwei has been in a hot state, and he has successively arranged the outside scoring of the Liaoning team. First he hit a three-pointer, and then assisted Li Xiaoxu in the corner to hit a three-pointer. Then he received a pass from Han Dejun, and he made another 3-pointer! Under the frequent attack of Zhao Jiwei’s outside firepower, the Shandong team had to expand the defense line, which lost most of the original inside advantage. Zhao Jiwei seized the opportunity and scored another layup.

In the second quarter, under the fierce pressure of the Liaoning team’s backcourt, the Shandong team made consecutive mistakes in the backcourt. After Zhao Jiwei replaced him, he sent consecutive assists to help Zhang Zhenlin and Han Dejun dunk. In the last loss to the Shandong team, the Liaoning team mainly suffered too much at the 5th position. At that time, Morand had not yet entered the 12-man roster, and Han Dejun’s game state was not good. He was beaten by Tao Hanlin and Gyllenwater in the interior and had the upper hand.

At the end of the second quarter, after Guo Ailun and Zhao Jiwei cooperated in the pick-and-roll, they went straight to the basket and gave it to Sampson. Unfortunately, the latter was fouled by Gyllenwater. Guo Ailun scored 3 points and 5 assists in the first half, and Zhao Jiwei also contributed 6 assists. Gemini had a total of 11 assists, exactly equivalent to the number of assists of the Shandong team. The Liaoning team had as many as 10 steals in the first half, while the Shandong team had no steals. At the same time, in terms of the number of mistakes, Liaoning is 3 to 15, which is an overall advantage.

Changing sides to fight again, the Liaoning team continued their fiery touch from beyond the three-point line. Li Xiaoxu, Guo Ailun, and Zhang Zhenlin hit three-pointers successively. Zhao Jiwei scored the ball, and Guo Ailun hit a 3-pointer with a 30-degree angle on the left. In the next round, at the same position, Guo Ailun assisted and Zhao Jiwei scored another 3-pointer. After scoring this goal, Zhao Jiwei’s personal score reached 21 points! The Liaoning team made 13 of the first 26 three-pointers, and the shooting percentage was as high as 50%. In the whole game, the Liaoning team made 14 of 37 three-pointers and made 37.8% of their three-pointers. This also makes the head coach Yang Ming quite satisfied.

Because the Liaoning team led by more than 20 points, the Liaoning team replaced young players such as Yan Shouqi and Yu Zechen in the final quarter. Guo Ailun, Zhao Jiwei, Li Xiaoxu, and Han Dejun all got enough rest. After all, the league is a long process. On the premise of ensuring victory, it is very necessary to let old players rest more and give young players more opportunities to exercise. In the finals of last season, the Liaoning team was able to keep all members healthy, which in itself is a very difficult achievement.

After defeating the Shandong team, the Liaoning team once again returned to the second place in the standings. On March 15, the Liaoning team will challenge the Shanghai team away. Then he returned to the home court again and played against Ningbo, Shenzhen and Jiangsu three teams in a row.

