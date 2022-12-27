the interview

PAVIA. «After the Covid emergency, which made about 15 percent of Pavia sports clubs disappear, we hoped for a period of relative tranquility and stability to repair those breakdowns, but the high bills risk causing a real sting the effects of which will be felt above all in next spring, with the realities that manage indoor facilities, such as swimming pools and gyms, more exposed». The alarm was sounded by Luciano Cremonesi, who has been at the helm of the provincial Coni since 2013 (first as president, then as delegate), who is about to celebrate the decade in office with new, legitimate concerns.

“I have already heard the outburst of several managers – explains Cremonesi – their fear is that with the onset of winter they will find themselves having to bear unsustainable costs for services such as electricity and heating, even more so those who manage indoor systems”.

How to cope with it?

«An economic support, similar to the refreshments provided during the lockdowns, would be desirable. But at the moment it is not clear whether it will be possible to rely on it ».

Since 2022, however, not only worries have come.

“No. It was a year also marked by significant successes for Pavia sport. I think, citing a couple of examples, of Arianna Grillo in gymnastics and Lucrezia Magistris in weightlifting. At the recent Merits 2022 ceremony, which was held for the first time in Voghera, we awarded the athletes who stood out the most».

Sports reform?

«The entry into force has been postponed to June 2023, and I say fortunately because sport in Pavia, made up mostly of small and medium-sized clubs of 50-100 members, was not yet equipped to understand and adapt to it».

What does it foresee?

«Many innovations especially from a fiscal point of view. But it is still not clear if and how the relationship between the Olympic Committee and sports clubs will change».

2023 will be a key year towards the Paris Olympics.

«Our top athletes, from Nespoli to Burdisso to Manfredi Rizza will try to be there. The hope is that other people from Pavia can qualify for the Games».

Cremonesi-Coni, does the story continue?

«I have always understood the task with a spirit of service. I remember the many who turned to me during the Covid emergency for advice, a suggestion. There is a desire to continue.”