In order to further strengthen ideological and political construction, strengthen beliefs and beliefs, strengthen mission, consolidate and expand the achievements of party history learning and education, the Party branch of the Department of Competition and Sports recently organized a party day activity with the theme of “learning history and casting the soul”, with the branch secretary giving party classes and The on-site visit to the training bureau honor hall integrates with each other, inherits the red genes of sports, builds a spiritual foundation, and gathers the power of officers.

On July 28, Zhang Xin, Secretary of the Party Branch of the Department of Competition and Sports, gave a special party class to the party members and cadres of the company under the theme of “Inheriting the Red Gene, Dedicating to Building a Sports Power, and Struggling to Prepare for the Paris Olympics and the Reform and Development of Competitive Sports“. Everyone reviewed the glorious development of Chinese sports together, and relived a series of major events and important moments in the history of Chinese sports. He pointed out that throughout the history of sports development, red genes have long been integrated into the blood of competitive sports. Competitive sports grow from scratch and grow from small to large. The key lies in the leadership of the party, which condenses the outstanding wisdom of the party and the people and forms valuable spiritual wealth. He emphasized that it is necessary to inherit the red genes, further clarify the goals and measures for the preparation of the Paris Olympic Games, work hard on the word “win”, and do a good job in the preparations for the Paris Olympic Games with the mental state of “winning”.

On August 1st, on the special day of celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army, the Party branch of the Department of Competitive Sports organized party members and cadres to go to the National Patriotic Education Demonstration Base – the Hall of Honor of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sports to look back on the glorious history of competitive sports under the party flag. . Entering the hall, all party members wear the party emblem, solemnly swear an oath facing the party flag, and review the oath of joining the party. Everyone watched the Hall of Honor earnestly, sometimes talking in a low voice, sometimes standing for a long time, sometimes contemplating, precious old photos, trophies won through hard work, and important events that are vividly recorded in the new China. The development of competitive sports.

The party flag is red on the road to the gold medal! After the theme party day event, everyone said that this theme party day event traced the struggles of the predecessors from the perspective of party class theory and on-site observation, reviewed the historical changes of sports in New China, and learned from the history of sports development in New China. Wisdom and strength. As a new force in sports work, as a competitive sports worker, we must be more actively involved in the great practice of building a strong sports country, constantly temper the party spirit, improve our abilities, have the overall situation in mind, be full of enthusiasm, take our mission on our shoulders and strive to have me We will do a good job in the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympic Games, strive to improve the comprehensive strength of competitive sports, enhance the ability to win glory for the country, and welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress with excellent results.