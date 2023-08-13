Controversy Surrounds Leagues Cup: Martino’s Statements Draw Strong Reaction from Noriega

The Leagues Cup, a soccer tournament aiming to bring together Mexican and American teams in an exciting showdown, has been caught in the midst of a controversy sparked by Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami’s Technical Director. Martino, also known as “Tata,” expressed his thoughts on the tournament’s economic approach, leading to a strong reaction from José Antonio Noriega, the sports president of Rayados.

Noriega did not hold back in responding to Martino’s comments. He asserted, “It may be that there are clubs that benefit or suffer more than us. I don’t want to blame Tata explicitly, but his statements display sheer ignorance.” Noriega made it clear that Martino’s understanding of the Leagues Cup and its impact on Mexican teams’ economic situation is severely lacking.

Noriega went on to elaborate on the financial challenges faced by clubs in the tournament. “The organization covers certain expenses but not others. While there are prizes for the players, expenses such as extra meals are not accounted for. This is why I insist that the Monterrey Soccer Club will not profit from the tournament since the money received per game is used to cover travel expenses and prizes,” Noriega explained, emphasizing the significant costs that go unaddressed by the organization.

Additionally, Noriega took the opportunity to shed light on the logistical difficulties teams encounter. “Tata is unaware of many issues. He doesn’t know that yesterday, after a 4-hour trip from Houston to Los Angeles, we expected a buffet in LA for the players’ recovery, equipped with all necessary elements post-game. However, we found subpar food that didn’t meet our requirements,” Noriega highlighted, underscoring the importance of aspects such as nutrition and organization.

The Leagues Cup, created to foster exciting competition between teams from different leagues, has now become the center of a debate surrounding its actual economic benefits. Martino’s remarks and Noriega’s powerful response have shed light on the intricate financial landscape that lies behind the Leagues Cup.

