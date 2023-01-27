Home Sports Cosenza, a son of art at the court of Viali: the arrival of Salihamidzic is official
Sports

Cosenza, a son of art at the court of Viali: the arrival of Salihamidzic is official

The defender born in 2003 arrives on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich

The news was in the air, now it’s official: Nick Salihamidzic is a new footballer of Cosenza. The defender originally from Munich, who has already undergone the usual medical tests before signing the contract that will bind him to the Calabrian club, arrives on loan from Bavaria Monaco. Son of art, the young talent born in 2003 arrives at William’s court Avenues on a temporary basis until the end of the season. Below, the note issued by the rossoblù club:

“The Cosenza Calcio Company announces that it has acquired the right to sports services, with the formula of temporary transfer, of the footballer, Nick Salihamidzic from Bayern Munich. The defensive winger, born in Munich on 8 February 2003, after moving first steps in SpVgg Unterhaching, he joined the youth sector of Bayern Munich, a club with which he completed the whole process. In July 2022, he moved to Canada, to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Added to the second team, in the first part of the season he made five appearances in the MLS Next Pro championship. Nick will wear the rossoblù shirt from today”.

Father Hasan Salihamidzic – who in Italy wore the shirt of Juventus from 2007 to 2011 – today he holds the position of sporting director of Bavaria Monaco.

January 27 – 10:48

