Home Sports Cremonese, Alvini: “Great respect for Monza, but we need to reverse the trend”
Sports

Cremonese, Alvini: “Great respect for Monza, but we need to reverse the trend”

by admin
Cremonese, Alvini: “Great respect for Monza, but we need to reverse the trend”

The coach spoke at the press conference before the derby against Monza

Cremonese will receive Raffaele Palladino’s Monza tomorrow at 3 pm, after a draw with Inter. After the defeat against Verona, the coach Massimiliano Alvini presents the match in the press conference on the eve of this: “There are few speeches to make, tomorrow’s match is important and we need to give our all. That’s all we have to say. Not there is nothing new, we are the same as in the match against Hellas Verona, apart from the disqualified Sernicola. The victories are needed to work and this is clear, we need to make them and reverse the trend. We need to do, rather than talk. We worked on the psychological factor. The match in Verona wasn’t what we expected, we always work on it and the head is a fundamental factor. Perhaps we weren’t incisive on this too. The boos from the fans at the Bentegodi? The boos were deserved and when we deserve them, it’s right to take them. Difficulty in scoring goals? Making goals scored is a problem we have, like that of avoiding conceding in certain situations in the box. It’s a real fact, we’re not yet managed to improve it. What’s new in tomorrow’s training? The guys all have my trust and it seems to me that it has been given. I ask them the best.”

“There’s great respect for Monza – continues the grey-red coach -, they have an important squad and a different objective than ours. How will we play behind? We will continue with the three-man defence, but we can also play with four. We know how to do it, it’s not a major problem.”

See also  Ali Daei and the team of football stars against power

January 13, 2023 (change January 13, 2023 | 2:01 pm)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Pioli before Lecce-Milan: “We must all do something...

DR Automobiles: expansion abroad after a record 2022

John Fultz is dead, Virtus Bologna mourns his...

Bennacer, renewal with Milan: “I’m in the ideal...

Cocciaretto higher and higher: first career final in...

Quote Brighton-Liverpool: Goal primo tempo a 3.75

Badminton – Malaysia Open: Chen Yufei Advances

The APU away to Cento finds Mussini: “Enemies...

Premier League: Chelsea lost to Fulham and Felix...

Teste Calde, the school of politics for change....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy