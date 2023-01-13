Cremonese will receive Raffaele Palladino’s Monza tomorrow at 3 pm, after a draw with Inter. After the defeat against Verona, the coach Massimiliano Alvini presents the match in the press conference on the eve of this: “There are few speeches to make, tomorrow’s match is important and we need to give our all. That’s all we have to say. Not there is nothing new, we are the same as in the match against Hellas Verona, apart from the disqualified Sernicola. The victories are needed to work and this is clear, we need to make them and reverse the trend. We need to do, rather than talk. We worked on the psychological factor. The match in Verona wasn’t what we expected, we always work on it and the head is a fundamental factor. Perhaps we weren’t incisive on this too. The boos from the fans at the Bentegodi? The boos were deserved and when we deserve them, it’s right to take them. Difficulty in scoring goals? Making goals scored is a problem we have, like that of avoiding conceding in certain situations in the box. It’s a real fact, we’re not yet managed to improve it. What’s new in tomorrow’s training? The guys all have my trust and it seems to me that it has been given. I ask them the best.”