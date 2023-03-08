Home Sports Cuba vs. Netherlands Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic
Cuba vs. Netherlands Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic

Cuba took on the Netherlands in the first game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Cuba struck in the 2nd inning with an RBI double by Yadil Mujica. The Netherlands evened the score at 1 after an RBI single by Didi Gregorious. In the 6th, Josh Palacios hit an RBI single followed by an RBI single to make it 4-1 in favor of the Netherlands. Xander Bogaerts would make a ridiculous spinning play in the 9th inning to seal the game and the Netherlands won 4-2.

