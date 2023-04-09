Home Sports Cycling: Vingegaard wins the Tour of the Basque Country
Cycling: Vingegaard wins the Tour of the Basque Country

Cycling: Vingegaard wins the Tour of the Basque Country

Status: 08.04.2023 6:18 p.m

Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour of the Basque Country for the first time. The Danish Tour de France winner won the sixth and final stage around Eibar as a soloist on Saturday (April 8th, 2023) and successfully defended the yellow jersey of the leader.

Vingegaard took over the overall standings after the third stage and continued to demonstrate his strong early form.

On the final stage, which featured seven climbs and almost 3,500 meters in altitude on Saturday, the Dane attacked from the field on the Itzua with just under 29 km to go. He passed the remaining riders in the leading group and crossed the finish line as a solo rider 47 seconds ahead of second-placed Briton James Knox (Soudal-Quick Step).

19th place – Buchmann best German

Third place went to the Spaniard Ion Izagirre (Cofidis/+49 seconds), who in the overall classification passed Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in third place. Izagirre’s compatriot Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) completed the podium in second overall.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-hansgrohe), who was meanwhile in the leading group, finished the traditional tour as the best German in 19th place, 5:50 minutes behind Vingegaard.

