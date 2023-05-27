Date and time of Carlos Alcaraz’s debut at Roland Garros

The Italian Flavio Cobolli, 21 years old and 159 in the world, will be Carlos Alcaraz’s first rival in the first round at the Roland Garros tournament

Last Wednesday the Spanish tennis player arrived in France to prepare for the tournament and his debut next Monday

Last Wednesday the Spanish tennis player arrived on French soil to prepare for the tournament, which will debut next Monday May 29 against the Italian Flavio Cobolli, the 159th in the world.

The Italian Flavio Cobolli, 21 years old and 159 in the world, will be the first opponent of Carlos Alcaraz in the first round at the Roland Garros tournament. Alcaraz faces the conquest of Roland Garros, the first Grand Slam that he plays as number 1 in the world, a position to which he accessed for the first time after winning his first big one last year at the US Open.

Date and time of Alcaraz’s debut

Carlos will premiere at Roland Garros 2023 on Monday, May 29, at a time yet to be determined. Before the Italian Flavio Cobolli, who He managed to sneak into the final table of a Grand Slam for the first time thanks to the previous phase.

Where to see Carlos’ first game?

The Roland Garros 2023 duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Flavio Cobolli can be followed live through Eurosport, television with broadcast rights in Spain. You can also follow the match up to the minute on our website Sport.es, with all the information on the tournament, breaking latest news and statements by the protagonists.