De'Aaron Fox unstoppable, 8th in a row over 30 points in the success against the Clippers
De’Aaron Fox unstoppable, 8th in a row over 30 points in the success against the Clippers

Few would bet on De’Aaron Fox’s Sacramento Kings in 3rd place in the West after 3/4 of the regular season, yet Mike Brown’s men are right up there with 37 wins in 62 games.

The former Kentucky point guard, fresh from his debut in the game of the stars, is in an enviable moment of form with 8 consecutive games over 30.

Here he is at work against the Clippers, a performance of 33 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists:

“Basically it’s the same as College, you always want to play your best basketball when conference games start…It’s something I’m used to, maybe now it’s more noticeable because now our games mean something….It’s still there a quarter of a season to play and we want to continue like this”.

Fox is the league’s leading scorer in the ‘clutch situations’ (last 5 minutes of the game with a lead within 5 points):

