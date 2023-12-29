Detroit Pistons suffer heartbreaking defeat in overtime against Boston Celtics and have the worst streak in history

The Detroit Pistons suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, extending their losing streak to 28 consecutive games. Despite a strong start that saw them open a season-high 21-point lead in the first half, the Pistons couldn’t hold on as the Celtics came back to win in overtime, 128-122.

This loss ties the Pistons with the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history, setting up a crucial home game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record.

Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic played key roles in forcing overtime for the Pistons, but it was Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis who sealed the win for the Celtics with strong performances in the extra period.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, scoring 31 points and dishing out 10 assists in the victory. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham had a standout performance for the Pistons, finishing with 31 points and nine assists.

The Pistons’ losing streak now spans two seasons, as they recently set the record for most consecutive losses in a season with their 27th straight defeat. They will look to avoid loss number 29 as they face the Raptors on Saturday.

Despite the frustrating loss, the Pistons remain hopeful for a much-needed win to break their streak and turn their season around. Their determination will be put to the test in their upcoming game against the Raptors.

