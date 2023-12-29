Home » Detroit Pistons suffer heartbreaking defeat in overtime against Boston Celtics and have the worst streak in history
Sports

Detroit Pistons suffer heartbreaking defeat in overtime against Boston Celtics and have the worst streak in history

by admin
Detroit Pistons suffer heartbreaking defeat in overtime against Boston Celtics and have the worst streak in history

The Detroit Pistons suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, extending their losing streak to 28 consecutive games. Despite a strong start that saw them open a season-high 21-point lead in the first half, the Pistons couldn’t hold on as the Celtics came back to win in overtime, 128-122.

This loss ties the Pistons with the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history, setting up a crucial home game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record.

Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic played key roles in forcing overtime for the Pistons, but it was Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis who sealed the win for the Celtics with strong performances in the extra period.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, scoring 31 points and dishing out 10 assists in the victory. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham had a standout performance for the Pistons, finishing with 31 points and nine assists.

The Pistons’ losing streak now spans two seasons, as they recently set the record for most consecutive losses in a season with their 27th straight defeat. They will look to avoid loss number 29 as they face the Raptors on Saturday.

Despite the frustrating loss, the Pistons remain hopeful for a much-needed win to break their streak and turn their season around. Their determination will be put to the test in their upcoming game against the Raptors.

See also  Coppa Italia, Roma-Lecce 3-1: Giallorossi comeback in the second half - Sport - Football

You may also like

Sushi with Schumacher: Ex-F1 chef on catering for...

Haizhou Police Station bravely serves as a model...

the Constitutional Council censors tax advantages for international...

Atlanta DECIDED future of Ronald Acuña Jr. in...

Jokic: Goals for after basketball? Living without smartphones,...

Can the Shandong Express Men’s Basketball Team stop...

Now we have to come together more and...

Lobos UPN closes the loans of three Apertura...

Conte and Milan, a living suggestion. But a...

The Hohhot team achieved impressive results in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy