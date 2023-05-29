Disappointed Hašek after Brno’s relegation: Ševčík? He is currently not ready to move to a big club

He took over the Brno footballers in the first half of April after the sacked coach Richard Dostálk with the clear goal of saving the team in the top competition. However, the fifty-three-year-old coach Martin Hašek scored only six points from nine games with Zbrojovka, and the team from the Moravian capital is saying goodbye to the first league after a year. Sunday’s goalless draw with Zlín, which definitively sealed relegation, completed the debacle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

