World number one Novak Djokovic continued his perfect start to 2023 by beating Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals.
The 35-year-old Serb took his record to 15-0 so far this year with a 6-3 7-5 win over Poland’s Hurkacz.
Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth win in Dubai, will next face Daniil Medvedev or Borna Coric for a place in Saturday’s final.
Defending champion Andrey Rublev beat Botic van de Zandschulp to progress.
The second seed defeated his Dutch opponent 6-3 7-6 (7-3) and will play Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German overcame Lorenzo Sonego 7-5 6-4.
