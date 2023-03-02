Novak Djokovic has won all 15 matches he has played so far this year

World number one Novak Djokovic continued his perfect start to 2023 by beating Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals.

The 35-year-old Serb took his record to 15-0 so far this year with a 6-3 7-5 win over Poland’s Hurkacz.

Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth win in Dubai, will next face Daniil Medvedev or Borna Coric for a place in Saturday’s final.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev beat Botic van de Zandschulp to progress.

The second seed defeated his Dutch opponent 6-3 7-6 (7-3) and will play Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German overcame Lorenzo Sonego 7-5 6-4.