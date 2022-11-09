At 7.07 with the epicenter at a depth of 8 km, reports from Rome to Venice. From the first checks there are no damages to people and things. People in the street and railway traffic suspended for checks. Lessons suspended in the provinces of Ancona and Pesaro Urbino

A strong earthquake hit the Marche coast at 7.07am. According to the Institute of Geology and Volcanology, the magnitude is 5.7. The epicenter is in the sea, at a depth of 8 km, located 27 km from the Adriatic coast between Fano and Senigallia.

The shock was felt, as well as in the Marche, throughout the Adriatic up to Trieste. Reports also from Umbria and Rome, Florence, Bologna up to northern Italy.

Four other tremors above magnitude 3 shook the area: at 7.12 (4.0), at 7.15 (3.1), at 7.16 (3.4) and at 7.19 (3.6).

Damage checks are underway. In the Marches, people took to the streets and there are many reports of cracks and fissures in the walls of houses that came to the firefighters after the strong earthquake of this morning. The firefighters of Ancona report that the private clinic Villa Igea is partially evacuating the structure.

The tests — From the first checks carried out by the firefighters and civil protection, no damage to people and property has been reported. There have been several phone calls to the operations centers but no requests for help. Rail traffic has been suspended near Ancona as a precaution: checks are underway on the tracks of the Adriatic Line. Pending checks on the building's viability, lessons were suspended in schools of all levels in the provinces of Ancona and Pesaro Urbino.

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 08:20)

