Engadin expressed interest in FIS Games 2028

St. Moritz with the Engadin has expressed an interest in holding the FIS Games 2028. This first edition of the new major winter event, approved by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation at the congress, is intended to cover the entire range of snow sports and last 16 days. In each case in years in which no Olympic Games or World Championships take place.

Swiss Ski informed the FIS on Monday that the documents received regarding the FIS Games 2028 would be examined and evaluated as to whether a Swiss candidacy for the implementation of this new major snow sports event was an option, the broadcast said. The aim of Swiss-Ski and St. Moritz/Engadin is to develop a new, innovative event concept in which all three elements of sustainability (economic, ecological and social) come into play and can be credibly implemented.

