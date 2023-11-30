Erling Haaland reached 40 goals in the Champions League faster than Mbappé

Erling Haaland sets new records in Champions League

With his latest goal against RB Leipzig, Erling Haaland has made history in the Champions League. At just 23 years and 130 days old, Haaland has become the youngest player to score forty goals in the competition, surpassing previous record holders Kylian Mbappé and Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Haaland’s achievement also places him in the top 20 of all-time top scorers in the Champions League, ahead of legends such as Ferenc Puskas, Edinson Cavani, and Gerd Müller. His remarkable feat has seen him break multiple records, including the one for the fewest games needed to reach forty goals, achieving this milestone in just 35 games, improving on the previous record set by Van Nistelrooy, who required 45 matches.

The Norwegian’s goal against Leipzig marked the start of a comeback for his team, with Manchester City securing victory thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez. The win also secured their place as group leaders and advanced them to the round of 16.

Haaland’s exceptional performance on the pitch has solidified his status as one of the most promising talents in the football world, and his record-breaking achievements in the Champions League only serve to further cement his reputation.

