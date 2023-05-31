ESPN’s 2022-2023 Worst 11 Premier League Players

Original title: ESPN selected the Premier League 2022-2023 worst 11 players

The 2022-2023 Premier League (EPL) season ended last week after the 38th round.

Manchester City defeated Arsenal, which was striving for the first championship in 19 years, to win the championship. The two teams Manchester United and Newcastle United won the third and third places respectively, and qualified for the Champions League next season. Sun Xingmin’s Tottenham were squeezed to 8th place,

Through the analysis of reporter Rob Dawson, ESPN selected “players who had an unforgettable season” (top 11) and “players who want to forget quickly” (worst 11), and investigated the reasons. I see.

Sun Xingmin’s colleagues Richarlison (Tottenham), Haverts (Chelsea), and Aubameyang (Chelsea) were selected as the worst 11 forwards and were kicked out. Richarlison has been highly anticipated since his move from Everton but has only scored once in the Premier League this season. Aubameyang, who was flying in Barcelona, ​​has only scored one goal for Chelsea all season. Havertz failed to play as Chelsea’s top scorer and dropped to 12th.

Three midfielders have been named: Calvin Phillips (Manchester City), John Joe Shelby (Nottingham Forest) and Stuart Armstrong (Southampton). The defenders are Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Mark Cucurella (Chelsea), Clement Lengel (Tottenham Hotspur) and Ryan Coe (Southampton). Goalkeeper: Ilan Mesley (Leeds United).

Erin Horan (Manchester City) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) were awarded the best XI striker. Holland broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single season with 36 goals. Kane scored 30 goals despite his side’s sluggish performance, which is second on the goalscoring table.

The midfielders are Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Rodri (Manchester City), Alexis McAllister (Brighton) and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

The defenders are Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Sven Bottman (Newcastle United) and Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Goalkeeper Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Son Heung-min, who has only scored 10 goals this season, is neither the worst nor the best.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: