Home Sports Euroleague, Belinelli show: Virtus ends the year by beating Fenerbahce
Sports

Euroleague, Belinelli show: Virtus ends the year by beating Fenerbahce

by admin
Euroleague, Belinelli show: Virtus ends the year by beating Fenerbahce

It ends 92-88, for the Bolognese captain 28 points, of which 14 in the last quarter

Playing a perfect game in attack, Virtus gave themselves the year-end feat by beating Fenerbahçe 92-88. A deserved victory, with six men in double figures, and signed by the 14 points in the last quarter of an amazing Marco Belinelli. The Bolognese captain, who had so far been on the sidelines in the Euroleague, shows off a champion performance on the evening of the great emergency with Ojeleye, Cordinier and Hackett out. But it’s all Virtus running perfectly, from Mannion with 11 points in a row at the end of the second quarter to the extraordinary playmaking by Pajola (10 assists), the triples by Weems and the experienced plays by Mickey and Shengelia.

Percentages

Fenerbahçe, in their fourth consecutive defeat, dominated in rebounding (20-37) led by center Johnathan Motley and with many second possessions they held up against Segafredo’s fabulous percentages (60% from two, 54% from three). The game has always lived on the edge of balance, with the Turks who at the beginning of the last quarter tried to take control of the game riding Guduric’s physical superiority and one-on-one. However, it was the moment in which Belinelli lit up and with a three-point play and a triple he made it 86-76 and less than 4′ from the end. Virtus is very tired in the final, but holds on: two free throws by Pajola at -20” from the siren make it 90-86 and the two by Belinelli at -5” sanction the final 92-88.

See also  Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna beats Maccabi 78-73

Virtus: Belinelli 28, Jaiteh 14, Mannion 13

Fenerbahce: Motley 26, Wilbekin Calathes 12

December 30, 2022 (change December 30, 2022 | 23:22)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

VolpianoPianese gives applause It starts again on Friday...

Premier League, the results: Liverpool beat Leicester 2-1,...

From Argentina: “Romero, no Sub-20: Lazio won’t let...

Ben Seghir, precious star of the “nouvelle génération”...

Brighton do not abandon the hapless Mwepu: his...

Superbike: the 23 riders of the 2023 World...

Rave decree approved: what it provides. New Covid...

From Arabia: “Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al...

Sometimes they come back: Borini, Nainggolan and Luca...

Guardiola: “Pelé or Maradona the strongest ever? I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy