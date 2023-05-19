European Cups: three Italians in the final.

He had promised it to Dybala to convince him to carry his bags under the Cupolone: ​​come and let’s win the Europa League. Mourinho when he gets close to the finish line he is never wrong. No matter the way, he doesn’t look too subtle. But his unashamed 19th-century barricade bolts have something epic about them, because no one like the “Mou” is able to get into the heads of the players and convince them to devote themselves to death in the name of the result, the only ideal that matters. So Roma grabs the second consecutive final, with an eye on the Champions League. Twill find Sevilla, avenger of Juventus, who would have loved to play the yellow-red match if he could and couldn’t or if he was capable and wasn’t. There are two big and substantial differences between Max and Mou: they play the same game, only that nobody criticizes the latter and the fans adore it, woe to anyone who touches it, everyone processes the former and the vast majority of fans would immediately kick him out in the butt; but above all, the Special One teams also know how to attack, they have an idea of ​​offense that knows plots and courage, capable of throwing their heart over the obstacle, and they have intensity, they have been trained to run.

Milan did much more than they could, Juve failed

The Juve at Allegri no, this is its great limitation. He runs slower than everyone and relies only on the feats of individuals, who this year in one way or another everyone was missed, from the ex Pogba to the tourist Di Maria, from the frustrated Vlahovic to the injured Chiesaand there must be a reason, indeed there is more than one, starting with the market that you need to know how to do otherwise the amateurs in jeopardy will build you this year’s jumble, preferring Di Maria to Dybala and betting everything on a player who no longer exists like Pogba (intuition of the Arrivabene-Cherubini-Allegri trio: congratulations, three for a boiata). The result is that in the end Juve and Milan are missing from the European party. But Milan reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League he did much more than he could. Juve failed, beaten everywhere, wherever they turn, by summary trials, by Ceferin and Gravina, by Chiné and Coni. But if in Italy they get along, for what it takes before the sentences, in Europe they don’t, humiliated in the Champions League and thrown out now. So stay out of the party.

Three Italians in the three finals

Three Italians in the three finals, which is today’s real news. If “Mou” put up the barricades to get there, Italian has thrown his Fiorentina boardinghe wasted every good thing but at the last minute he made it and no one can deny that he deserved it all. Champions League, Europa League and Conference. It hasn’t happened since 1993/94, the golden age of Italian football, when we had money to throw out the window and the Valkyrie were still playing in Milan. Then there was the Cup Winners’ Cup, and Parma got there in the final, then beaten by Arsenal. She was the only one to lose. Milan dominated against Cruijff’s Barcelona and Inter against Salzburg. Today no comparison is possible with those teams, we were the Premier League at the time, the best players all came to us, who gave away money and prestige. Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli went to England for the winter at the end of their careers. He was bluffing but we didn’t know it. We took longer steps than the leg could be stretched out, we made bauscias, we did like Tanzi, or like Cragnotti, easy calculations and smiles on TV. Those who were serious are ruined.

We had the strongest teams in the world, not today

But we had the strongest teams in the world. Nothing to do with today’s. If one browses through the Rome or Fiorentina squad without knowing how it went, he cannot imagine that they have reached the end. Back then we had champions, today teams of followers, of workers, at most of a few young hopefuls, our national team is out of two consecutive World Cups and this and only this is the state of things. Anyone who talks about Rebirth is a client of mental health centers who wants to joke. But there is a reason if we have reached this point and there is indeed.

Inzaghi, Mourinho and Italiano: our champions are on the bench

We had squadrons then. Today we have the technicians, our champions are sitting on the bench. A Portuguese and two Italians. Mancini won the European Championship, more than his players and when he made the mistake of relying on them we got kicked out of Switzerland and Macedonia. Let’s take the scraps of Europe and train mediocre slingers, the Tottis, the Del Pieros, the Maldinis, the Viallis no longer exist, but neither do the Pirlos, the De Rossis, the latest generation of struggle and government. But our technicians are at the level of the greatest and sometimes even surpass them. Look at what he’s doing De Zerbi in Englandwho just humiliated Arsenal three-nil at home. Conte, despite the Tottenham chapter, remains an unsurpassed Master of ancient football, and an absolute winner, a much younger Mourinho of Salento. The new wave is our stuff, De Zerbi, Italian, also Gasperinithe very good Sarri and that genius of Spalletti and now keep an eye out for Palladino. Then there are the Italianised foreigners, because they grew up at our school, like Tudor is Juric, also innovators of games and ideas. We lost the teams, but we found the coaches.

Inter, Roma and Fiorentina have some chance of winning

There’s always a reason when you win. And this is the real reason, in spite of those who say that the coaches on the bench don’t count for anything, that the players go on the pitch. Of course, if you have them. But the spine of a team, a straight back, the courage to dare and to believe in it, only coaches can transmit that. Words and ideas, especially ideas. It can be practiced an ancient football like Inzaghi, updating it in the modernity of the race, and in the development of the action where the long balls are only those of the change of field. Someone even defined him as kloppiano: now let’s not exaggerate, but Inzaghi is not simply a locksmith. And so for once, if only once, we have gone back in time. Spalletti is missing from this party, and he deserved it. Then the party could be even bigger because all three have a chance to win. We’ve already said about Inter, we believe in it, Inzaghi is perfect for these matches, and the team is in outstanding form. Even City, of course, but the one seen with Real played against an eleven already defeated before taking the field, an unwatchable version of the blancos, too resigned. Mou never misses the finals. Even Sevilla, six triumphs in the Europa League since 2006, but this Sevilletenth in La Liga after changing three managers this season, it doesn’t really seem like an insurmountable obstacle. Then there’s the West Ham in the Conference for the Italian Fiorentina. The British are always a tough opponent. But the emerging Italian is one who is not afraid of anyone. That’s how we get to where he is.