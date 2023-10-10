Title: Evaluation of “Road to Gold” Athletes’ Performance at Hangzhou Asian Games

Date: 09/10/2023

Hangzhou, China – As the Hangzhou Asian Games comes to a close, the performance of athletes included in the “Road to Gold” (RTG) program is being evaluated. Notable athletes such as Pandelila, Shafi Daos, Xie Dingfeng, and Su Weiyi have made significant contributions to the medal tally for their respective events.

Datuk Begum, a renowned sports analyst in Malaysia, stressed the importance of assessing the athletes’ performances after the Hangzhou Asian Games. She expressed her belief that some athletes included in the RTG plan should carefully evaluate their position after disappointing performances in Hangzhou.

Although diving star Pandelila secured a silver and a bronze, track cyclist Shafi Daos achieved two bronze medals, and former badminton world champions Xie Dingfeng and Su Weiyi contributed with two bronze medals, Begum pointed out that those who failed to win medals should be given a “yellow card” or possibly excluded from the program.

Moreover, Begum congratulated the Malaysian delegation for surpassing their pre-match target of 27 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games. However, she warned the Malaysian sports community against becoming complacent, highlighting that the overall performance in Hangzhou was not significantly different from the 2018 Indonesia Games in Jakarta-Palembang.

Malaysia clinched a total of six golds, eight silvers, and 18 bronzes, securing a 14th place ranking in the medal list for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Comparatively, in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, Malaysia also ranked 14th, earning seven golds, 13 silvers, and 16 bronzes.

Begum emphasized that setting high gold medal targets should not be seen as a point of fear or shame. She urged the athletes and the RTG program to continue striving for excellence and further improvement in upcoming competitions.

With the Hangzhou Asian Games concluding, the Malaysian sports community will eagerly await further developments and decisions regarding the Road to Gold program and the progress of their elite athletes.

