Lautaro Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, spoke exclusively to FCINTER1908 about the positive moment of the Argentine forward

After abstinence from scoring, Lautaro returned to scoring in the Champions League and also in the league. Toro is dragging Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri’s poor warning. FCINTER1908 exclusively interviewed Lautaro’s agent, Alejandro Camano, who talked about the moment of the center forward:

Lautaro has not returned, Lautaro has never left. He has always been the protagonist, the performance has never failed.

Lautaro is one who gives tranquility. He does it with Inter, he does it with Argentina, he is a player who gives us pride and emotions.

Absolutely yes, the coach has great faith in him

