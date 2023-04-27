F1 and MotoGP, a weekend of engines on Sky: the timetables

Another motoring superweekend of the season is upon us, with Formula 1 e MotoGP simultaneously on the track. fromAzerbaijan at the Spainall live on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW. Formula 1 will be staged at Baku – where the new Sprint format makes its debut – for the fourth round of the season after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia. Fourth race weekend also for the MotoGP, which will move from the circuit of Jerez de la Frontera.
The program
Here is the complete programme, the reference channels are Sky Sport Formula 1 (207) and Sky Sport MotoGP (208)
Friday 28th April
10.45 am: 1 MotoGP free practice
11.30 am: Formula 1 free practice
3 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions
3 pm: F1 qualifying
Saturday 29th April
10.10 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions
10.50 am: MotoGP qualifying
11.30 am: Sprint Race F1 qualifying
Ore 15: gara sprint MotoGP
3 pm: MotoGP race
Ore 15.30: Sprint Race F1
Sunday 30th April
1 pm: F1 race
3 pm: MotoGP race