Home » F1 and MotoGP, a weekend of engines on Sky: the timetables
Sports

F1 and MotoGP, a weekend of engines on Sky: the timetables

by admin
F1 and MotoGP, a weekend of engines on Sky: the timetables

Another motoring superweekend of the season is upon us, with Formula 1 e MotoGP simultaneously on the track. fromAzerbaijan at the Spainall live on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW. Formula 1 will be staged at Baku – where the new Sprint format makes its debut – for the fourth round of the season after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia. Fourth race weekend also for the MotoGP, which will move from the circuit of Jerez de la Frontera.

The program

Here is the complete programme, the reference channels are Sky Sport Formula 1 (207) and Sky Sport MotoGP (208)

Friday 28th April
10.45 am: 1 MotoGP free practice
11.30 am: Formula 1 free practice
3 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions
3 pm: F1 qualifying

Saturday 29th April

10.10 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

10.50 am: MotoGP qualifying

11.30 am: Sprint Race F1 qualifying

Ore 15: gara sprint MotoGP

3 pm: MotoGP race

Ore 15.30: Sprint Race F1

Sunday 30th April

1 pm: F1 race

3 pm: MotoGP race

See also  F1, the new format of the Sprint Race is official: it makes its debut in Baku, here's how it changes

You may also like

Laguna di Marano, the most beautiful excursions to...

Amateur referees, complained Jalonen after an unpunished tackle...

Jordan Loyd leads AS Monaco to victory over...

BC Vienna as the first team in the...

Napoli Salernitana, when to play: date and time

Angers SCO sentenced to a recruitment ban for...

Octagon Boss Frankly: Kincl’s confidence soared. Keita? He...

Green light from Casms: Napoli-Salernitana to be played...

Vadlau/Mähr ahead of Hyeres before 470 final day...

Madrid Open: Mirra Andreeva, 15, beats Beatriz Haddad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy