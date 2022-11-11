Home Sports F1 Brazil, it’s Red Bull-Ferrari again. Perez precedes Leclerc in free 1
Sports

F1 Brazil, it’s Red Bull-Ferrari again. Perez precedes Leclerc in free 1

by admin
F1 Brazil, it’s Red Bull-Ferrari again. Perez precedes Leclerc in free 1

The Mexican led the first session of the Interlagos weekend ahead of the Monegasque red. Then Verstappen, Sainz (who will be penalized by 5 seats with the change of engine) and the two Mercedes

– san paolo (brazil)

Charles Leclerc was right, Mexico may have been just an episode. One would think so after the first free practice session of the Brazilian GP, ​​dominated by Sergio Perez in 1’11 “853, only 4 thousandths better than the Monegasque Ferrari. Third is the world champion Max Verstappen, also very close to 8 thousandths behind his teammate, then fourth to one tenth is Carlos Sainz, who will start 5 positions behind on Sunday for the change of the endothermic unit.

promising start

On the eve of these tests at the Cavallino they were convinced that an F1-75 would be seen closer to Red Bull and in fact it was, perhaps also thanks to the high temperatures of the asphalt. Then we will always have to see the qualifying verdicts, Sprint Race and race, but the start of Ferrari (penalty from Sainz aside) was promising.

mercedes chases

Mercedes had to queue in fifth and sixth place with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ahead of Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin and the first Haas, that of Mick Schumacher. Then there is Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo and Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. At 20 Italian the qualifying that will designate the pole and the starting grid of the Sprint Race on Saturday.

free time 1

The times of free practice 1:

See also  The attack betrays Vigevano in San Miniato the first Tuscan, for the ducals now a challenge with Desio

1. Perez (Red Bull) 1’11″853

2. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’11″857

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’11″861

4. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’12″039

5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’12″040

6. Russell (Mercedes) 1’12″055

7. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’12″157

8. Schumacher (Haas) 1’12″314

9. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’12 “466

10. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’12″467

11. Alonso (Alpine) 1’12″554

12. Albon (Williams) 1’12″633

13. Ocon (Alpine) 1’12″705

14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’12″759

15. Norris (McLaren) 1’12″955

16. Magnussen (Hare) 1’12″997

17. Latifi (Williams) 1’13″019

18. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’13″115

19. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’12″347

20. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’13″359

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Absolute swimming: Scalia and Cusinato fly to the...

England, brain damage: 30 former footballers sue the...

Prospect | Dortmund Youth Conquer Borussia Mönchengladbach and...

Tomori: columnist for the World Cup and …...

Rome-Turin, Abraham has not yet scored at the...

Ice skating, on November 26 many stars on...

Bologna-Sassuolo, conference by Thiago Motta: “We solid, I...

Curling. Azzurri beaten by Germany, the jump in...

Serbia called up for the World Cup in...

Absolute winter in short course: double by Pilato...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy