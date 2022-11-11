The Mexican led the first session of the Interlagos weekend ahead of the Monegasque red. Then Verstappen, Sainz (who will be penalized by 5 seats with the change of engine) and the two Mercedes

– san paolo (brazil)

Charles Leclerc was right, Mexico may have been just an episode. One would think so after the first free practice session of the Brazilian GP, ​​dominated by Sergio Perez in 1’11 “853, only 4 thousandths better than the Monegasque Ferrari. Third is the world champion Max Verstappen, also very close to 8 thousandths behind his teammate, then fourth to one tenth is Carlos Sainz, who will start 5 positions behind on Sunday for the change of the endothermic unit.

promising start — On the eve of these tests at the Cavallino they were convinced that an F1-75 would be seen closer to Red Bull and in fact it was, perhaps also thanks to the high temperatures of the asphalt. Then we will always have to see the qualifying verdicts, Sprint Race and race, but the start of Ferrari (penalty from Sainz aside) was promising.

mercedes chases — Mercedes had to queue in fifth and sixth place with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ahead of Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin and the first Haas, that of Mick Schumacher. Then there is Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo and Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. At 20 Italian the qualifying that will designate the pole and the starting grid of the Sprint Race on Saturday.

free time 1 — The times of free practice 1:

1. Perez (Red Bull) 1’11″853

2. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’11″857

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’11″861

4. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’12″039

5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’12″040

6. Russell (Mercedes) 1’12″055

7. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’12″157

8. Schumacher (Haas) 1’12″314

9. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’12 “466

10. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’12″467

11. Alonso (Alpine) 1’12″554

12. Albon (Williams) 1’12″633

13. Ocon (Alpine) 1’12″705

14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’12″759

15. Norris (McLaren) 1’12″955

16. Magnussen (Hare) 1’12″997

17. Latifi (Williams) 1’13″019

18. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’13″115

19. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’12″347

20. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’13″359