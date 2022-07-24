Home Sports F1 today, French GP 2022: live from 3 pm Leclerc’s Ferrari in pole position – Sport
F1 today, French GP 2022: live from 3 pm Leclerc's Ferrari in pole position

F1 today, French GP 2022: live from 3 pm Leclerc’s Ferrari in pole position – Sport

Le Castellet (France), 24 July 2022 – Hunting for an encore. Charles Leclerc starts in pole position in French Grand Prix from F1. Today at 15 the start of a very important race for the Ferrari. After the triumph in Austriathe Monegasque driver aims to make a full loot again and to shorten the gap in the standings (38 points) by Max Verstappen. “It was a great lap – admitted Leclerc -. I struggled all weekend to put together a lap but I managed it in the end. But I have to thank Carlos (Sainz, ed) for his help. He did a fantastic job. team. Carlos would have been very close. We hope to be able to fight together for the victory. ”

The Dutch driver world record holder will start second in the starting grid from Le Castellet and promises battle. Yesterday in qualifying he had to bow his head in front of the team play of the Cavallino team. The final lap of Charles, arrived using the slipstream of his teammate Carlos Sainz (penultimate on the grid thanks to the change of the engine), it was a masterpiece and allowed the Ferrari driver to sign the seventh pole of the season. In the second row the other Red Bull from Carlos Perezwhile he finished fourth Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

The starting grid

1st row
1. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari in 1’30″872
2. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1’31″176

2nd row
3. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1’31″335
4. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 1’31″765

3rd row
5. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1’32″032
6. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes 1’32″131

4th row
7. Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine 1’32″552
8. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri 1’32 “780

5th row
9. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1’32″922
10. Esteban Ocon (From) Alpine 1’33″048

6th row
11. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1’33″052
12. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1’33″276

7th row
13. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1’33″307
14. Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 1’33″439

8th row
15. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1’33″439
16. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo 1’33″674

9th row
17. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas 1’33″701
18. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1’33″794

10th row
19. Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari 1’31 “081 (penalized)
20. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 1’32 “649 (penalized)

Circuit

In France it runs on the Paul Ricard circuit a Le Castellet. Characteristic route, with equally characteristic escape routes and the track limits will be decisive. Circuit 5,842 meters long and with the fundamental Mistral straight split in two by the Montreal chicane towards the Signes bend with great lateral G force. The circuit alternates long straights with fast corners and slower areas such as the last two corners that lead to the finish straight, or the area that goes from turn 4 to turn 6 before the Mistral. The race will cover 53 laps for a total of 309 kilometers. The record lap belongs to Sebastian Vettel in 1’32 “740 established in 2019.

