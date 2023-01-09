Guardiola’s team dominated the match by winning 4-0. Blues warm up with the number 9 shirt, then applause and cheers for Gianluca

Too City. And Chelsea surrenders, without being able to honor Gianluca Vialli as they would have liked. Guardiola’s team overwhelmed the Blues 4-0 in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, dominating at Etihad already in the first half and earning what could be the first rendezvous of the season with Arsenal at the end of the month, provided the Gunners win Monday night in Oxford in their cup match. Both coaches make changes compared to last Thursday’s match at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, but Guardiola’s additions are clearly superior to the mix of young players and new signings that Potter, with his squad reduced to the bone, draws from his bench. If City confirm their racing, with Riyad Mahrez man of the match (not just for braces) and Julian Alvarez on his first goal after becoming world champion, Chelsea collects a new disappointment, exiting immediately (it hadn’t happened for 25 years) from a competition in which she reached the final a year ago. Another reason to target Graham Potter (complete with chants for his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel), who continues confidently despite the criticisms without finding the stability Chelsea need.

IN THE NAME OF VIALLI — Etihad was played in the name of Vialli. Chelsea, playing their first match after the legend’s death on Friday at the age of 58, took to the field for the warm-up with the number 9 shirt, the one worn in his years at the Blues by the former Juve and Sampdoria player, who arrived in London in summer 1996 and credited at Stamford Bridge as one of the pioneers who paved the way for the era of Abramovich management triumphs. Before the kick-off, a touching minute of applause, as is customary in English football when greats of the past disappear, accompanied by the chorus “Vialli! Vialli!” of the many visiting fans who arrived from London, also for the tribute to their former champion for which many laid a wreath at Stamford Bridge. Even the BBC, which broadcast the match, paid homage to Vialli with a mini special broadcast during the interval of the match. See also Beyond the crisis, Maranese puts Favero on the bench

THE MATCH — There was practically no match at Etihad. Guardiola’s team is too superior, Chelsea too much in an emergency, who have lost 6 of their last 9 games in all competitions. City already went through in the 23rd minute, with a splendid free-kick that Mahrez remotely controlled from 20 meters above the flag and into the top corner. Shortly after, the referee stops the game to go to the Var monitor, where he sees a hand in the area by Havertz. From the penalty spot Kepa senses that Alvarez chooses the bottom right corner, but the ball passes anyway and City double their lead. In the 38th minute, the hosts drop the trio with Foden, who collects a splendid assist from Walker finalizing a splendid team action. Potter restarts with the new arrival Fofana in Havertz’s place but keeps Badiashile on the bench, the other new player already made official by the transfer market. City also found the fourth goal in the final, a penalty converted by Mahrez after Koulibaly had knocked Foden down in the area.

THE OTHERS — The other Premier League teams involved today were Aston Villa and Leeds, waiting for Arsenal which closes the 3rd round schedule at Oxford tomorrow. Sensational flop of Emery’s team, incredibly eliminated by giving Villa Park 2-1 to Stevenage, a League Two team (the fourth series). Landlords ahead with Sanson in the 33rd minute, reached by penalty in the 88th minute and eliminated by a goal in the 90th minute, with one man down. Leeds, the other Premier team on the field, are also at great risk, going down 2-0 to Cardiff, the Championship team, managing to catch the 2-2 which is worth the replay in the 93rd minute with Perkins, his first career goal . See also The Sun: Ronaldo shrugged and questioned when Ten Hag arranged his tactics!Manchester United choose to forgive again

THE DRAW — The draw for the 4th round, scheduled between 27 and 30 January, has already been made. The most interesting match promises to be between City and Arsenal, assuming the Gunners go to Oxford. Conte’s Tottenham are expected at Preston North End, currently 10th in the Championship. For De Zerbi’s Brighton home match against the winner of the replay between Liverpool and Wolverhampton. United will host Reading at Old Trafford, coached by former Red Devils (and ex Inter) flag Paul Ince, for the Italians’ West Ham visit to Derby County.

January 8 – 7.38pm

