Original title: Fallout?Exposure to the Sun to send Sir Claude Bojan is a potential target

On September 20, Beijing time, reporter Brian Windhorst talked about the Suns’ recent trade moves in a program. He broke the news that the Suns were preparing to send away the 32-year-old veteran Claude, and the target was Jazz player Bojan Bogdanovic. .

Brian Windhorst said: “Over the past week, the Suns have been negotiating trades with some teams to send Crowder. Crowder has been put on the shelf now, and he has the last year of his contract left.”

Brian Windhorst also said that the Suns want to improve their roster to become a championship contender, and Jazz player Bo Young is a potential target for the Suns.

Previously, Claude also expressed his suspicion of wanting to leave the team on personal social media, he wrote: “Change is inevitable… Growth is optional! I believe it is time to change, I think Keep growing!”

Crowder has one year left on his contract with the Suns and is worth $10.2 million next season. Last season, he started 67 games and averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. (Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu, see more


