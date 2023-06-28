Famous note: Xinjiang’s exchange of Zhou Qi for Wang Zhelin + transfer fee is wishful thinking. The king may not be willing to go_Shanghai Team_Player_1

Original title: Famous note: Xinjiang’s exchange of Zhou Qi for Wang Zhelin + transfer fee is wishful thinking. The king may not be willing to go

According to news on June 26, a few days ago, the Chinese men’s basketball team is conducting closed training in Qingdao to prepare for the Men’s Basketball World Cup that will open at the end of August. However, there are still question marks surrounding the future of men’s basketball star Zhou Qi. According to domestic media reports, the Xinjiang team wants to trade Zhou Qi with the Shanghai team and needs Wang Zhelin + some cash, but even if Xinjiang and Shanghai are willing, it depends on whether Wang Zhelin agrees.

Since Zhou Qi failed to renew his contract with the Xinjiang team in the summer of 2021, Zhou Qi has missed the CBA in the past two years and can only wander overseas. The Chinese Basketball Association suddenly issued an official document in March this year to punish Xinjiang. It ruled that the Xinjiang team was prohibited from registering new players for one year. In the end, the high-level talk, Xinjiang returns to the CBA, and Zhou Qi can also return to the negotiating table. Other CBA teams can get Zhou Qi if they can meet Xinjiang’s transfer conditions.

Earlier, basketball reporter Mai Suifeng revealed that the Beijing duo hoped to introduce Zhou Qi, while Beijing Enterprises was in a more advanced position.

Today, some basketball media people said that the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team is in a leading position in the introduction of Zhou Qi because the team has many high-quality player assets.

It is reported that all CBA clubs have reached a consensus that the Shanghai team should use Wang Zhelin as the main body to trade Zhou Qi, instead of forming a Wang Zhelin+Zhou Qi twin towers, because the Shanghai team really has such a team, then other teams can’t do it at all played.

However, sports reporter Li Pingkang pointed out when analyzing Zhou Qi’s incident on social media: Now Zhou Qi’s matter must first be Xinjiang’s attitude. Whether Beijing Enterprises or Shanghai wants Zhou Qi to reach an agreement with Xinjiang first, as for Zhou Qi and others. What conditions the team sets out is the next step. Xinjiang and Zhou Qi’s team are also negotiating. Xinjiang’s current idea is to exchange Zhou Qi for Wang Zhelin + transfer fee. Of course, this is only a preliminary idea, and it does not mean that Wang Zhelin is willing to go.

It is worth mentioning that Zhou Qi refused to renew his contract with Xinjiang at the beginning. One of the reasons was that Xinjiang was too boring and had nothing to play, so it could not be compared with Beijing and Shanghai. Now it is not easy for the king who finally came to Shanghai from Fujian to go to Xinjiang.

In this regard, netizens said, “That’s it, Gobert + Towns combination.”

“I’m really looking forward to how big waves they can make when they combine.”

“As long as it conforms to the rules, everyone should not have any opinions. If it does not conform to the rules, just turn the table over.”

“Please also suggest to the NBA, from the long-term perspective of the healthy development of the NBA league, not to form the Big Three”

“Domestic players talk about super twin towers all day long, and one point guard in one place in Asia. They all seem to be awesome. They are all in single digits in the World Cup and World Championships. Zhao Jiwei is estimated to score two points in the international arena. are difficult”

“What’s the use? These two towers are not as good as two guns.”

“Anyway, it is necessary to play reasonably, otherwise it will be chaotic.”Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

