by admin
The Napoli striker obtained the highest score in the round: 8.5+7. The defenders of Juve and Salernitana are terrible

The eighteenth day affirms the excessive power of Napoli, also from a fantasy football perspective: all the protagonists of the 5-1 trimmed against Juventus shine. Atalanta was also overflowing, scoring 7 different players in the 8-2 draw against Salernitana. Let’s see the “tops” and “flops” of the round just ended.

Top

Cover for Victor Osimhen (86 credits), man of the match against Juve: 8.5 score plus +6 for the brace scored +1 for the assist. Ramsus is also good Hojlund (33 credits) who brings home the same vote as Osimhen (8.5): in addition to scoring one of Atalantini’s 8 goals, the Dane undermines the Salernitana defense with his movements, opening up space for his teammates. Finally, Paulo also enters among the best Dybala (60 credits): the Argentine – grade 7.5 – capitalizes on Abraham’s assists and decides the match against Fiorentina with a brace.

Flop

Nightmare day for many defenders: in very serious difficulty and always late against Atalanta strikers Federico Fazio (19 credits), which gets a bad “4”. Bad approach Rabbit (31) and Milan in Lecce. A “4” in the report card also for the French. Finally, the Juventus defense was bad, whose bunker collapsed under the blows of Napoli (the bianconeri had not conceded a goal in 8 games). One name above all as a symbol of the disaster? Alex Sandro (19): Osimhen overwhelms him and condemns him to the “4”.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 5:48 pm)

