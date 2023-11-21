Five-a-side football, Liberal Futsal player attacked

In the aftermath of the match C2 5-a-side football series between the Libera Futsal and the Jan Trombador of Rosolini, the Pozzallo club issued a statement in which it talks about an execrable episode recorded after the match.

“Given that the match did not reveal any particular tensions between the teams on the pitch and despite the balance and sporting competitiveness legitimately shown on the pitch by the two teams – we read in the note – at the end of the match, after a verbal disagreement between one of our players and one from Jano Trombatore, took to the field, or rather one might say literally jumped onto the field, several members of the stands who took the argument between the two players as a pretext, convinced that they had to try to do summary justice towards our boy”.

“While the boy was trying to free himself from the provocations, entering our locker room, a member of the stands unexpectedly dropped onto the spot he slammed the door violently in his face. The boy immediately ended up on the ground and fortunately only suffered a severe bruise to his face. Given how the match unfolded, we can’t explain what happened. among other things everything under the referee’s eyes.”

“This – the note continues – is the ‘cold’ news of moments that we would never want to witness or even participate in when the word sport is involved. We don’t want to stir things up, but neither do we want to and must forget that even before the result we have the duty to put rules and respect first, first of all this is sport, a vehicle of values ​​which, alas, are increasingly overwhelmed and blinded by frustrations that must never spill onto the pitch. You can lose a match but never your head and with it your dignity. We publicly thank the majority of opposing players who formed during the group at the end of the match they tried to calm things downin addition to our boys who were commendable inavoid falling for repeated provocations, otherwise we would certainly have told another, much heavier and more tragic story. It’s a game, let’s not forget that.”

Regarding the match “played”, it ended 4-3 for Jano, with the goal that led to the victory scored at the end of time.