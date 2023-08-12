Flamengo Knocked Out of Copa Libertadores 2022 by Olimpia in Intense Round of 16 Match

Flamengo, the reigning champion of the Copa Libertadores, has been knocked out of the tournament after a 3-1 defeat against Olimpia in the second leg match of the Round of 16. The match, held at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, saw a formidable atmosphere created by the home crowd, who made it a ‘true hell’ for the Brazilian team.

Despite a spirited performance, Flamengo fell short as Olimpia capitalized on the support of over 40 thousand passionate fans. The Paraguayan team relied on their emotional boost to secure a victory against one of the toughest opponents in the tournament.

The match started with Olimpia showing a more offensive approach and a determination to find the back of the net. Walter González had the first glimpse of a goal with a deflected shot that went over Flamengo’s goal defended by Matheus Cunha. The crowd’s relentless support seemed to set the rhythm of the game, but Flamengo quickly responded by taking the lead through Bruno Henrique who deflected a free-kick from De Arrascaeta.

However, Olimpia displayed resilience and quickly equalized the score with a powerful header from Iván Torres, assisted by Fernando Cardozo’s precise cross. Flamengo’s Argentine coach, Jorge Sampaoli, was seen urging his players to step up their performance as they struggled to find their usual precision on the field. The team’s central defenders, David Luiz and Fabricio Bruno, were occasionally sluggish and lacked ideas. Olimpia took advantage of the situation by playing with an advanced defensive line, creating unnecessary risks against a formidable opponent like Flamengo.

In the 30th minute, Gabriel Barbosa managed to score for Flamengo, but the goal was disallowed for offside, bringing relief to the home team. At the start of the second half, tensions rose when Sampaoli was sent off by the referee after receiving a second yellow card for constant complaining.

Olimpia seized the opportunity to further dominate the game by making key substitutions. Brian Montenegro and Facundo Bruera came on, and their impact was almost immediate. Richard Ortiz scored in the 69th minute, followed by Bruera’s powerful header in the 80th minute, securing a comfortable lead for Olimpia.

Flamengo fought back in the closing stages but couldn’t find a breakthrough in time. With this victory, Olimpia advances to the Quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 and will face Fluminense in the next round.

