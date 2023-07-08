Home » Former Juventus Player Reveals Pogba’s Love for Boca Juniors and Morata’s Lesson on Sideline Awareness
Former Juventus Player Reveals Pogba's Love for Boca Juniors and Morata's Lesson on Sideline Awareness

Former Juventus Player Reveals Pogba’s Love for Boca Juniors and Morata’s Lesson on Sideline Awareness

Former Juventus Player Reveals Pogba’s Affinity for Boca Juniors and Morata’s Valuable Lessons

In a recent exclusive interview with Argentina’s “Ole Newspaper,” former Juventus youth training player Guido Badala shared interesting insights about his former teammates, Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata. Badala, who made his debut from Boca Youth and is currently playing for Alvarado in the second division, shed light on the affinities and valuable lessons learned from his time with these two football stars.

When discussing Pogba, Badala revealed that the French midfielder is a devoted fan of Boca Juniors and idolizes Juan Roman Riquelme. Recounting a memorable incident, Badala said, “When I joined Juventus, Pogba approached me during my first encounter with him. We had a conversation, and I was surprised to learn that he loves speaking Spanish.”

“Pogba mentioned his love for Boca Juniors and frequently talked about his admiration for Riquelme. On one occasion, he even showed me a game on his phone, where he had included me as a player in his team. It was a fascinating experience,” Badala added.

Moving on to his relationship with Alvaro Morata, Badala expressed great admiration for the Spanish forward. According to him, Morata played a significant role in his development as a player. He said, “I had an excellent rapport with Alvaro. He taught me various techniques, such as using both feet effectively and executing impressive moves. I was always impressed by his performance during every training session.”

Badala also shared a comical incident involving himself and Morata during the Coppa Italia final. “I came on as a substitute for Juve and scored a goal, and I celebrated excessively. However, to my surprise, I was later informed that I was offside. The next day, during training, Morata reminded me to pay attention to the sideline and not to celebrate prematurely,” Badala chuckled.

These revelations from Badala provide a rare glimpse into the personalities and interests of Pogba and Morata, two football stars who have left an indelible mark on the sport. As fans eagerly await their next moves, it is clear that both players have made a lasting impact on their former teammate and friend, Guido Badala.

