Former World Cup Referee Summoned for Testimony in Family Violence Case

Former World Cup Referee Summoned to Testify in Family Violence Case

Precautionary Measures Imposed as Plaintiff Appears in Court

By Omar Flores Aldana | Jul 7, 2023, 16:36 ET | Reading: 2 min

Mexico City – Marco Antonio Chavez, lawyer of Alva Neri Hernandez, announced that “Frame ‘N'”, a former World Cup referee, has been summoned to testify before the authorities next week regarding alleged “family violence”. The accusation includes physical and psycho-emotional violence in various forms.

After a hearing that took place on Friday, the judge handling the case requested the former referee’s presence for his testimony, while also imposing precautionary measures.

“The defendant will have to be in court without excuse or pretext, as his legal situation requires. The judge also emphasized that only evidence would be accepted, not further evidence,” stated Marco Antonio Chavez. “According to the general law on victims and the national code of criminal procedures, precautionary measures were established, prohibiting the defendant from approaching the victim, witnesses, or their residence.”

The lawsuit originated from an incident in August 2022, and the defendant did not appear physically during the hearing, participating instead through electronic media. However, this method will not be allowed in the forthcoming court appearance.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor presented their case, providing accusations, clarifications, and precisions. The plaintiff, Alva Neri Hernandez, expressed gratitude towards the imposed precautionary measures.

“I feel calm now that the authority is giving the correct attention to this matter. The fact that we are here provides me with a sense of security, as the precautionary measures ensure the person accused of violence cannot approach or harm us any further,” said Hernandez. “I only seek justice so that my daughters and I can live in peace.”

The upcoming testimony of the former World Cup referee is expected to shed light on the allegations of family violence and establish a path towards justice for the plaintiff and her daughters.

(Note: This article is based on public statements made by the involved parties and should not be considered as a verdict or confirmation of guilt.)

