Formula 1 wants more spectacle, but is receiving criticism

Formula 1 wants more and more show and is experimenting with different race formats. She thus causes resentment, dangerous situations and confusion among the audience.

Formula 1 threatens to become “Formula Chaos”. Imago / High Two

No race in this young Formula 1 season came without chaos. The management of the premier class apparently did not want to accept that unanswered. Three days before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the usual schedule of the race weekend was thrown overboard: just one more hour of training, on Friday qualifying for the race on Sunday, and then on Saturday a separate qualifying for the subsequent sprint race over 100 kilometers .