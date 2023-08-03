France will be well represented at the Budapest Masters

France will present themselves in force from Friday to Sunday, in Budapest. Even without Shirine Boukli (sick, – 48 kg), Marie-Ève ​​Gahié (personal reasons, – 70 kg), Teddy Riner (internship abroad, + 100 kg), the Blues will weigh heavily. In particular among girls, with sixteen committed including Clarisse Agbégnénou (- 63 kg), alone in her category, like Margaux Pinot (- 70 kg). On the other hand, it jostles in less than 78 kg with Audrey Tcheuméo and Madeleine Malonga in the fight for the only sesame for Paris 2024, and to a lesser degree Chloé Buttigieg and Fanny-Estelle Posvite.

This Masters is checked on the selection path by the tricolor staff. Heavy also in + 78 kg with the mano a mano between Romane Dicko and Julia Tolofua, with Léa Fontaine and Coralie Haymé in ambush. On the men’s side, three-way match in less than 66 kg between Luka Mkheidze, Cédric Revol and Romain Valadier-Picard. In less than 90 kg, in the absence of young Maxime-Gaël Ngayap-Hambou (22 years old, wrist), Axel Clerget (36 years old), Olympic team champion in Tokyo, will have to challenge the promising Alexis Mathieu (23 years old) . Alpha Djalo (shoulder, – 81 kg) and Riner absent, France has no one in these categories, just like in less than 100 kg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

