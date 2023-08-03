Home » France will be well represented at the Budapest Masters
France will be well represented at the Budapest Masters

France will present themselves in force from Friday to Sunday, in Budapest. Even without Shirine Boukli (sick, – 48 kg), Marie-Ève ​​Gahié (personal reasons, – 70 kg), Teddy Riner (internship abroad, + 100 kg), the Blues will weigh heavily. In particular among girls, with sixteen committed including Clarisse Agbégnénou (- 63 kg), alone in her category, like Margaux Pinot (- 70 kg). On the other hand, it jostles in less than 78 kg with Audrey Tcheuméo and Madeleine Malonga in the fight for the only sesame for Paris 2024, and to a lesser degree Chloé Buttigieg and Fanny-Estelle Posvite.

This Masters is checked on the selection path by the tricolor staff. Heavy also in + 78 kg with the mano a mano between Romane Dicko and Julia Tolofua, with Léa Fontaine and Coralie Haymé in ambush. On the men’s side, three-way match in less than 66 kg between Luka Mkheidze, Cédric Revol and Romain Valadier-Picard. In less than 90 kg, in the absence of young Maxime-Gaël Ngayap-Hambou (22 years old, wrist), Axel Clerget (36 years old), Olympic team champion in Tokyo, will have to challenge the promising Alexis Mathieu (23 years old) . Alpha Djalo (shoulder, – 81 kg) and Riner absent, France has no one in these categories, just like in less than 100 kg.

