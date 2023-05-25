Home » French Open: Feasible draw for Thiem at the start
French Open: Feasible draw for Thiem at the start

There was no hammer lot for Austria’s initially fixed individual players at the French Open in Paris, which begins on Sunday. Dominic Thiem starts his 33rd tennis major tournament against Argentinian Pedro Cachin. Austria’s only lady in the main draw, Julia Grabher has to deal with a qualifier or a lucky loser.

At his tenth appearance in Roland Garros in Paris, where he was only stopped in the final by clay court king Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019, Thiem is against the world number 63. by no means an outsider. However, he had lost the only duel in two sets when he came back after a long injury break at a Challenger 2022 in Marbella.

In the event of a win, the unseeded Thiem will at least not have to deal with one of the big ones. Either Cachin’s compatriot Federico Coria or number 15 seeded Croatian Borna Coric would be the second round opponents. With Jurij Rodionov and Sebastian Ofner, two more Austrians could reach the men’s competition, both are in the third and last qualifying round.

Grabher still has to wait

Grabher celebrates her Paris premiere against a qualifier or lucky loser. After this year’s Australian Open (first round out), the Vorarlberg native is only playing her second major tournament. If you win, you can expect a duel with last year’s finalist Coco Gauff (USA/6). Gauff starts her tournament against Rebeka Masarova (ESP).

From an international point of view, the drawing of Novak Djokovic, who was only seeded number three, in the upper half of the tableau caused a stir. Because that means that the 22-time Grand Slam champion could already meet the top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. So if the Serb wants to leave the big absentee, the injured 14-time Paris champion Nadal, behind as a major record winner, he has to eliminate the Spanish top favorite before the final.

If Thiem makes it to his limit, he could face Medvedev in the round of 16. Both Alcaraz and Medvedev start the second major of the year against one of a total of 19 qualifiers (three lucky losers after cancellations).

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, 49.6 million euros, clay)

Erstundentableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) qualifier
Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Taro Daniel (JPN)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/17) Mikael Ymer (SWE)
Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) Oscar Otte (GER)
qualifier qualifier
Cameron Norrie (GBR/14) Benoit Pair (FRA)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/10) Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Jason Kubler (AUS) qualifier
Maxime Cressy (USA) qualifier
Sebastian Korda (USA/24) Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP/32) Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
John Isner (USA) Nuno Borges (POR)
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) qualifier
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Novak Djokovic (SRB/3) Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Hugo Grenier (FRA)
Luca van Assche (FRA) Marco Cecchinato (ITA)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) Arthur Son (FRA)
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/19) Wu Yibing (CHN)
Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) qualifier
Tallon Greek track (NED) qualifier
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/13) David Goffin (BEL)
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/11) Constant Lestienne (FRA)
Patrick Kypson (USA) qualifier
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
Daniel Evans (GBR/20) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Ben Shelton (USA/30) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA)
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) Corentin Moutet (FRA)
Andrej Rublew (RUS/7) Laslo Djere (SRB)
Holger Rune (DEN/6) Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Gael Monfils (FRA) Sebastian Baez (ARG)
John Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) qualifier
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB/31) qualifier
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/23) Jaume Munar (ESP)
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Richard Gasquet (FRA) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Michael Mmoh (USA)
Tommy Paul (USA/16) qualifier
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Hugo Dellien (BOL)
Marcos Giron (USA) qualifier
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER/21) Jiri Lehecka (GER)
Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/25) qualifier
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) qualifier
Casper Ruud (NOR/4) qualifier
Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Alexandre Muller (FRA)
Daniel Altmaier (GER) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI)
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Gregoire Barrere (FRA)
Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/28) qualifier
Alexander Zverev (GER/22) Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Hugo Gaston (FRA/WC) Alex Molcan (SVK)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) qualifier
Frances Tiafoe (USA/12) Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
Borna Coric (CRO/15) Federico Coria (ARG)
Dominic Thiem (AUT) Pedro Cachin (ARG)
Jack Draper (GBR) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
Alex de Minaur (AUS/18) Ilja Iwashka (BLR)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/27) JJ Wolf (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS) Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Quentin Halys (FRA) Guido Pella (ARG)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) qualifier

