French Open: Shang Juncheng was reversed and Wu Yibing lost to the seed players 2023-05-30 10:50:39.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xiao Yazhuo, Chen Yushan

On the 29th, the 2023 French Open continued. China‘s 18-year-old Shang Juncheng lost to Peru’s Barry 6:4, 6:2, 2:6, 3:6, 1:6 with a two-set lead Lias, missed the second round.

Among the three Chinese players participating in the men’s singles competition at this year’s French Open, Wu Yibing, the world‘s highest-ranked player, lost 6:7 (4), 1:6, 1:6 to the No. 19 seed in the tournament, the clay master Agut from Spain, Also stopped in the first round. Another Chinese player, Zhang Zhizhen, will make his debut that night against Serbian player Lajovic.

This time, three players participated in the main match, which has created the history of Chinese men’s tennis. Prior to this, no men’s singles player from mainland China had appeared in the main draw of a clay-court Grand Slam since the Open Era.

Shang Juncheng lost two games after the start of the first set that day, and fell behind 0:40 in the third game, but then he scored 5 points in a row, saved three break points and then successfully held serve. This round greatly boosted Shang’s confidence. In the next serving round, Barillas successfully broke serve and pulled the two back to the same starting line.

Then the score came to 5:4, and Shang Chengcheng took the lead. In the tenth game, when the opponent served, Shang Juncheng played resolutely and proactively, taking the lead of 40:15 to get two set points, and seized the opportunity to successfully win the first set 6:4.

In the second set, Shang Juncheng’s state was even better. He broke serve first in the fourth game, and then successfully secured serve to take a 4:1 lead. Afterwards, the two serve were kept respectively, and Shang Chengcheng entered the opponent’s serve with a 5:2 lead, and broke serve again to go to the next set at 6:2.

But then the situation on the court changed suddenly, and the opponent was very tenacious in the face of adversity, and Shang Juncheng’s mistakes began to increase.

“After the second set, my physical fitness declined a little, which is also related to not having too much training recently.” Shang Juncheng revealed after the game that due to illness, his training and rest have been greatly affected recently.

“Actually, I didn’t plan to play the French Open 10 days ago. I might go directly to the grass (event), so I am very happy to be able to participate.” Shang Juncheng said.

After chasing two consecutive sets 6:2 and 6:3, Barillas dragged the game into the final set. At this time, the advantage on the court was already on Barillas’ side. He broke serve twice in the second and fourth games, leading 5:0. Although Shang Chengcheng struggled to secure serve in the sixth game, the opponent did not waste any chances in serving to win the game and won the final set 6:1.

Barillas’ opponent in the next round will be Agut, who eliminated Wu Yibing.